The latest on Chelsea's pursuit of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba

Chelsea wish to lure David Alaba to Stamford Bridge in the summer despite Real Madrid being tagged as the favourites to land him, but face a major obstacle in their pursuit of the Bayern Munich star.

The 28-year-old is admired by Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, who is planning to re-shape his side's defence in the summer in a bid to make them title-contenders next season.

Alaba has refused to sign a contract extension with Bayern and will be a free agent at the end of the campaign, with Madrid being considered the front-runners in the race for his signature.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea will try and hijack Madrid's move for the Austrian, who has put off a number of interested clubs by demanding to be paid an incredible £20 million per year, rounding to a weekly wage worth £400,000, a figure that has put off a number of interested parties, as reported by The Telegraph.

Chelsea cannot afford to pay the Bayern star anywhere near that sort of money and will need that figure to lessen if they are to submit an offer for him in the summer.

Despite The Athletic's claims that Chelsea won't be targeting Alaba despite his versatility and quality in general, Tuchel wants to bring the star defender to west London despite being heavily stocked in central defence.

Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool are among those who are keeping tabs on the Austrian, who has been widely reported to have agreed a move to Madrid in the summer.

The odds could be tipped in Chelsea's favour as some of the agents who helped bring Tuchel to the club in January are close to Alaba's entourage.

A natural left-back, Alaba has been converted into a center-half under Hansi Flick and needless to say, he's flourished while adapting his role with Alphonso Davies and Lucas Hernandez now the preferred options at left-back.

Chelsea have also been linked recently with RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano and Bayern's Niklas Süle as potential options at center-half, as Tuchel looks to re-build his side by introducing quality and experience in defence.

Max Bielefeld, reporter for Sky Sports News, has confirmed that Alaba's entourage are holding talks with some of Europe's elite clubs and that there is no agreement in place with Madrid, who've made a big offer to bring the defender to Santiago Bernabéu.

