The Latest On Chelsea's Pursuit of Erling Haaland & Declan Rice, Future Of Tammy Abraham

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea are bracing themselves for a window of incomings and outgoings at the club this summer.

The summer window is set to open on June 9 and Chelsea have already been linked with countless stars following their Champions League triumph.

Erling Haaland, Declan Rice and Tammy Abraham are just three futures that need to be resolved this summer.

As per the Telegraph, here is the latest from the Chelsea camp on the three potential transfer sagas this summer.

Erling Haaland

Chelsea are actively pursuing a deal for the 20-year-old. A transfer will be 'incredibly complicated and difficult' due to the finances involved for a transfer to materialise.

The club are exhausting all avenues to explore if a deal is viable this summer, which could set the Blues back over £150 million.

A possible part-exchange of Tammy Abraham has been touted but it remains unclear if Dortmund would be keen.

Chelsea are ready to test Dortmund's resolve this summer as they eye a new centre-forward.

Tammy Abraham

Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for Abraham of around £40 million this summer.

He could be used as a makeweight in a possible deal for Haaland however no signs have been shown if Dortmund would be keen on bringing the England international to Germany.

West Ham and Aston Villa have been linked with the 23-year-old.

Declan Rice

Chelsea's priority is a striker this summer but Declan Rice remains of interest to the club.

It has been previously reported that Tuchel is a fan of the West Ham midfielder.

