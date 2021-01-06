The latest on Danny Drinkwater's future at Chelsea amid agreement to join Kasimpasa

Chelsea outcast Danny Drinkwater isn't on the verge of joining Turkish side Kasimpasa, according to reports.

Drinkwater, 30, was recently linked with a possible move to either Turkey or Germany after a hugely unsuccessful three-and-a-half year spell at Stamford Bridge.

According to beinSPORTS Turkey, Drinkwater is expected to be loaned out to Turkish Super Lig club Kasimpasa until the end of the season, but as per Goal, an ‘imminent move’ has been denied.

These reports emerge just days after Drinkwater was rumoured to be eyeing a move to either Germany, North America or Turkey.

Drinkwater hasn't made a senior appearance for the Blues since 2018 and is currently training with the reserves in order to maintain his fitness levels.

During his tenure at Stamford Bridge, the former England international has spent most of his time away on loan after being restricted to being a mere squad-player.

It's all gone wrong for Danny Drinkwater at Chelsea since joining from Leicester City.

He didn't help his case a few weeks back, getting involved in a brawl with 16-year-old midfielder Alfie Devine in his side's 3-2 win victory over Tottenham Hotspur U23's.

Drinkwater was a focal part of the Leicester side that defied all odds by winning the Premier League in 2016, forming a formidable midfield partnership with Chelsea star N'Golo Kanté.

Chelsea seem adamant on getting rid of the former-Leicester City man - despite Drinkwater's desire to save his Chelsea career from drowning, Chelsea need to trim their wage bill and wouldn't stand in the way of a potential deal.

