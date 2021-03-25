The latest on Erling Haaland's future at Borussia Dortmund amid interest from Chelsea, Man City and Real Madrid

Erling Haaland's future at Borussia Dortmund is set to be a hot talking point heading into the summer transfer window.

Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City are just three clubs keen on the 20-year-old, who could be on the move this summer especially if Dortmund fail to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Here's a round-up of the latest news on Haaland's future amid interest from across Europe:

Thomas Tuchel detrimental to Chelsea completing deal for Erling Haaland

It has been claimed in Germany that Chelsea are 'very unlikely' to secure a deal for Haaland following Tuchel's 'unpleasant' departure from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

Real Madrid lead the race for Erling Haaland

The Spanish club are leading the race and are the 'top candidate' for Haaland if he is to leave Borussia Dortmund. The relationship between Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke and Real president Florentino Peréz puts Real 'in favour' of a deal over Chelsea and Manchester City.

'Practically done' - Real Madrid reportedly on verge of completing Haaland deal

Reports in Spain claim that Real are close to completing a deal for the 20-year-old this summer, and a deal is almost 'closed'.

Erling Haaland tipped to make move to Premier League by football agent

A Premier League football agent believes Haaland will end up at either Chelsea or Manchester City if he is to leave Dortmund.

