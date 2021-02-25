The latest on Fikayo Tomori's AC Milan and Chelsea future

Fikayo Tomori's future remains unclear with AC Milan having the option to make his loan stay permanent in the summer.

The 23-year-old made the switch to Italy in January from Chelsea in a six-month deal, but the Rossoneri have a chance to sign the centre-back on a permanent basis this summer for an initial £25 million.

Tomori has impressed since his switch to the San Siro, and has caught the attention of directors Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara. Milan manager Stefano Pioli has also been impressed.

(Photo by Massimo Paolone/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

And there has been an update on the Englishman's future in Italy.

As per Gazzetta dello Sport, Tomori's future is yet to be explored by the Italian side as they deem his option to buy fee too high at the moment.

While Calciomercato report that the plan remains to land the Blues defender on a permanent deal this summer.

(Photo by Spada/LaPresse/Sipa USA)

Tomori recently revealed in an interview that he doesn't know his next move in the summer, not ruling out a return to Chelsea in the future.

“Everybody would love to live a fairytale, but football and life is not a fairytale. I’m not saying I’m never going to be at Chelsea again. But at this time I’m not a Chelsea player, I’m at Milan and I have to be focused on here and, who knows, I could have a fairytale in Milan."

READ MORE: Revealed - Chelsea set to have 'huge €300M' transfer budget available this summer

READ MORE: Tammy Abraham 'not interested' in renewing Chelsea contract amid Erling Haaland links

READ MORE: Man City not prepared to enter bidding war with Chelsea for Erling Haaland

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube