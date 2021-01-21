The latest on Fikayo Tomori's imminent loan move to AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori is on the verge of completing his loan move [with an option to buy] from Chelsea to AC Milan.

As reported recently by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via MilanNews), Milan are still working out the final details of the move and Tomori is reportedly 'impatient' to fly to Milan and seal the deal.

However, in a recent interview with Sky Sports, Italian journalist Luca Marchetti [via Sempre Milan] said: "There are some delays linked to the fact that Chelsea played last night[against Leicester], the boy [Tomori] is from outside the EU.

READ MORE: 'Done Deal' - Fikayo Tomori's loan move to join AC Milan on verge of completion

(Photo by NEIL HALL/AFP via Getty Images)

"It is a small paperwork matter to resolve with Covid issue since travel is no longer easy like before. Milan would like to close it as soon as possible for Tomori.

"They want to sign him available for the match against Atalanta. Milan would like to have Tomori undergo medical examinations on Friday and then have him available for Saturday.

"All this leads to small delays which, however, do not create any problems within the operation that will be done anyway, Milan pushes to have him available as soon as possible."

READ MORE: Fikayo Tomori 'impatient' to arrive in Milan and complete loan move

(Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has all but confirmed the move after stating the Italian side have been interested in Tomori for a while.

Though Chelsea's asking price for Tomori's loan switch[with an option to buy] is as high as €30 million, the Rossoneri are still negotiating with the Blues to try and capture the Englishman for a fee worth €20 million.

Tomori trained with the Chelsea squad at Cobham at the start of the week, but will fly to Italy soon to complete his medical and finalise his move to the Serie A.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube