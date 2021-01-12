NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinion
The latest on Fikayo Tomori's potential switch to AC Milan

Chelsea outcast Fikayo Tomori could be heading for a switch to Italy with AC Milan reportedly looking to sign the center-back on loan.

Tomori, 23, is the subject of interest from Serie A outfit after Frank Lampard declared the defender is set to leave Chelsea in January due to a lack of game time.

According to The Telegraph, AC Milan wish to sign Tomori on an 18-month loan deal in the January window should they fail to capture primary target, Strasbourg centre-half, Mohammad Simakan, who's drawn interest from Chelsea too.

Tomori has struggled for game-time so far this season, with Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma having formed a solid partnership at the heart of the defence. He came on as a substitute in the final stages of Chelsea's 4-0 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup on Sunday.

After a frustrating few months in west London, Tomori had emerged as a target for the likes of Leeds and Newcastle in recent weeks. 

However, Milan have emerged as the front-runners in the race to sign the Englishman with reports suggesting Leeds aren't interested in Tomori.

The Italian giants were one of the clubs pursuing Tomori's signature at the start of the season, with the likes of West Ham and Rennes in the mix as well.

However, he decided to stay and fight for a place in the squad - which hasn't turned out well for him having started not a single league game this season.

Italian journalist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, recently confirmed AC Milan are interested and have contacted the Blues over the central defender and Tomori would accept an offer from the Italian side.

Milan face stiff competition for Tomori as clubs from England and Spain are monitoring his situation at Chelsea.

