The latest on Marcos Alonso's future at Chelsea amid Barcelona links

Marcos Alonso's future at Chelsea remains unclear under Frank Lampard.

Alonso, 30, has made just three appearances for the Blues this season which all came in their first three games of the season in the Premier League against Brighton, Liverpool and West Brom.

Since then, Alonso hasn't been involved in the matchday squad under Lampard in the league, and he hasn't featured in any of Chelsea's cup matches in the Carabao Cup, Champions League or FA Cup.

Ben Chilwell's arrival from Leicester City has all but ended Alonso's chances on being a first-team regular at left-back, with Emerson Palmieri appearing to be the second choice behind Chilwell.

And it appeared that there could be a getaway card for the Spaniard in January as he looks for regular game time and Chelsea look to trim their squad.

As per SportMediaset via SempreMilan, Barcelona were 'hurrying' to close a deal with AC Milan to let their left-back Junior Firpo leave for Italy due to having the possibility of signing Alonso.

But Alonso's links to Barcelona now appear to be all but over as Fabrizio Romano reports that despite conversations between Milan and Barcelona for Firpo, nothing advanced and he is now set to stay at the Nou Camp.

This is a blow for Alonso and Chelsea, as it appears that this ends their interest in the Blues defender.

Lampard is continuing to trim his squad this month, which has seen Danny Drinkwater depart, and Fikayo Tomori also on the verge of completing a loan move to AC Milan.

