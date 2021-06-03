The Latest on Ross Barkley & Ruben Loftus-Cheek's Chelsea Futures

Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are set to return to Chelsea this summer following their loan spells at Aston Villa and Fulham, respectively.

The pair were shipped out on loan for the 2020/21 campaign under then Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, but will now return to Cobham under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel.

Let's take a look at their futures, and what this summer could mean for the duo.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

The 25-year-old's luck at Chelsea has been non-existent. His breakthrough campaign ending in an Achilles injury and he's not been able to showcase himself in west London since.

On loan at Fulham, who were relegated from the top-flight, Loftus-Cheek's future is up in the air.

He's expected to depart the club this summer, and as per the Mail, another loan move is not on the cards. If he isn't part of Tuchel's plans this summer, he will look for a permanent move.

Southampton, Aston Villa and Everton have all shown interest.

Back in April, Tuchel revealed he hadn't made a decision on Loftus-Cheek's future at the club.

"It is not decided yet. I was quite a fan of him when he was even younger, when he came from the academy into professional football here at Chelsea. It reminded us a bit of his style of play and movements with Michael Ballack.

"There were some links about him all the time with maybe a move to the German league so we were well aware of him and his talent. Sometimes I don't know why things worked out as he wished and everyone wished but he is on loan now and doing well.

"He is leaving his footprints there and it would be unfair to judge him from TV, hearsay and what people say about him. I like to work with players and give my opinion then. Maybe also pretty quick but also from a direct impression.

"This is what I don't have. I don't know what the idea is, my opinion is or the club's opinion is. There's no decision made yet."

Ross Barkley

The 27-year-old flourished in the early days of his Aston Villa loan spell, but after a hamstring injury Barkley never quite rediscovered his early season form at Villa Park.

Barkley's future in west London looks to be over as Chelsea consider offers for the Englishman.

West Ham have shown interest in the midfielder, but the Mail report they could prefer an initial loan deal this summer.

