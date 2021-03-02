The latest on Ross Barkley's Chelsea and Aston Villa future

Aston Villa are yet to be convinced that Ross Barkley is worth the £35 million that Chelsea want for the midfielder this summer.

The 27-year-old has spent the season on loan at Villa Park after it was clear he wouldn't get regular minutes under former Blues boss Frank Lampard ahead of the European Championships this summer.

Barkley has recorded four assists and one goal ion 17 appearances for Dean Smith's side this season after a hamstring injury setback in January.

Chelsea are prepared to sell Barkley this summer but want £35 million for the Englishman and as per Football Insider, Villa are 'yet to be convinced' that he is worth that fee.

According to the report, Villa are still weighing up the cost of the idea and whether it is a deal worth pursuing.

It further adds: "Barkley will need to produce a consistent run of 'special' performances between now and the end of the season to seal a permanent Villa move."

It remains unclear if Barkley would be in Thomas Tuchel's plans are Chelsea beyond the summer as a departure looks unlikely, but the Blues may have to reduce their asking price if they want to offload Barkley from their books on a permanent basis.

It was confirmed last month that Villa were yet to make a decision on his future over making the loan move permanent from Chelsea.

