The latest on Ross Barkley's future at Chelsea

Chelsea are reportedly not willing to let Ross Barkley leave on the cheap given his wages and with his current Chelsea deal to run till 2023.

With the arrival of some big-money signings at Stamford Bridge in the summer, Barkley, 27, was deemed surplus to requirements at the start of the season and went on loan to Villa in search of regular game-time with the Euros looming.

According to BirminghamLive, despite the abundance of talent possessed by Frank Lampard in his midfield, Chelsea are in no rush to sell Barkley unless Villa make them the right offer, given his wages the length of time remaining on his contract.

Since his £15 million move from Everton, Barkley has failed to establish himself in the Chelsea squad amid stiff competition from the likes of N'Golo Kanté, Mateo Kovačić and Jorginho.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith has raved about Barkley and the impact he's had at Villa since his switch, but mentioned that talks regarding his future were yet to be held with the Chelsea board.

The Englishman has flourished during his short spell at Villa, forming a deadly partnership with compatriot Jack Grealish up front.

He's returned to training after a month out of action, and his return would further bolster Villa's options in attack.

Should Villa fail to sign Barkley on a permanent basis in the summer, the club have identified Bournemouth star David Brooks, 23, as a potential replacement for Barkley.

