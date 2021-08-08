The Reason Why Romelu Lukaku’s £97.5M Move to Chelsea Has Been Delayed

The move has been delayed further and here is why.

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku's pending transfer to Chelsea has been delayed as both clubs are yet to sign off on the deal.

The two clubs have agreed on a £97.5 million move that will see Lukaku become Chelsea's record transfer.

As per Kristof Terreur, the paperwork has still not been signed off so there are delays in the transfer.

Sipa USA

Lukaku has also had his medical pushed back, according to reports, and will now undergo his examinations on Monday.

It was earlier reported that the move was being delayed as Inter Milan would not make an official announcement until they have a replacement lined up.

However, it appears that the papers have still not been signed to make the move official.

Personal terms had been previously agreed after Lukaku expressed his desire to return to London and Inter have accepted a bid worth £97.5 million for the 28-year-old who will join the Blues next week ahead of the Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

What has been said about the deal?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel refused to be drawn to links of Lukaku's return, saying: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad.

"He's a fantastic player, but he's an Inter player, and I will not talk about him in this situation."

Lukaku's agent Federico Pastorello confirmed earlier this week that his client's future will be decided soon, saying: "You'll be able to listen to our reasons soon, however this turns out."

