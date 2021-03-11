The three centre-backs on Chelsea's summer transfer shortlist

According to a report by The Athletic, Chelsea will be in the market for a centre-back in the summer, with three specific names shortlisted.

To make space in the squad and recoup funds, 26-year-old Kurt Zouma could be sold, whilst the future of Fikayo Tomori is uncertain, with parent club AC Milan increasingly likely to exercise a £25 million permanent clause in the summer.

Since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel on January 26, who has deployed a defensive back three, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have both reentered the first-team picture, and enjoyed increased game time. Rudiger has featured in 10 out of Tuchel’s first 11 league games, playing the full 90 in all 10, as well as in the Champions League round of 16 first-leg versus Atletico Madrid.

Across this period, Rudiger has averaged a SofaScore rating of 7.2, particularly impressing in recent clashes versus Man Utd and Liverpool. In the 0-0 with United, Rudiger completed 86% of his passes, won 80% of his ground duels, 100% of his aerial duels, and completed four accurate long balls.

Christensen is also enjoying a new lease of life under Tuchel, accustomed in a back-three set-up, where he flourished on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016/2017, and under Antonio Conte at Chelsea the following season.

After only appearing in five of Lampard’s 18 league games in charge this season, he has featured in six of Tuchel’s first nine league games, and has only conceded one goal. Christensen was also superb versus United - completing 100% of his passes, and winning 100% of his ground duels, earning a SofaScore rating of 8.2, his finest this season. This form has led to speculation Chelsea will offer the Dane a new contract ahead of this summer’s Euros.

With Rudiger and Christensen both enjoying their football and earning Tuchel’s trust in defense, and Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva providing much-needed experience in a relatively young squad, Kurt Zouma could reportedly be sold this summer.

After only missing four league games under Lampard, the Frenchman has fallen out of favour under Tuchel, only playing in 180 league minutes out of a possible 810. Zouma arguably lacks the ball-playing technique Tuchel values in a back-three, and with his current contract expiring in 2023, he represents a profitable asset for the club.

With Zouma potentially on the way out, and the futures of loanees Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi and Malang Sarr uncertain, the club have shortlisted three centre-backs ahead of the summer window:

Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate has only featured in nine of RB Leipzig’s 24 opening Bundesliga games, missing 10 games with various injuries, although at just 21-years-old he represents an exciting prospect, linked with Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal in recent weeks. Konate worked with Tuchel’s assistant Zsolt Low at Leipzig in the past, and the Blues are keen to rekindle this relationship.

After joining Leipzig in 2017, Konate played 22 games, including in the Europa League, in his debut campaign in Germany, aged just 17. However, it was the following season when Konate really stepped up, playing 43 games in all competitions, forging a solid partnership with Bayern-bound Dayot Upamecano, averaging a SofaScore rating of 7.06.

Standing at 6’4, Konate combines aerial and physical strength with a ball-playing technique mature for such a young player. In the 18/19 campaign, he won 38.9% of his pressures, in the top 12% for the Bundesliga, won 2.81 aerials per 90, in the top 9%, and completed 1.52 interceptions per 90, in the top 18%.

These statistics illustrate a powerful physical presence, which Konate compliments with an impressive passing range and ability on the ball. In the 18/19 season, his 0.11 through balls per 90 was in the top 10% for the league, whilst his 0.67 dribbles per 90 was in the top 12%. RB Leipzig conceded the least amount of goals in the league (29, three less than Bayern), and qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Konate has struggled with injuries since this excellent campaign - missing a large chunk of last season with a torn muscle fibre, however he is still very young, and is competent in Tuchel’s preferred system, often playing in the centre of a back-three. Former boss Ralf Ragnick claimed, "He’s so good that he could play for Real Madrid or Barcelona one day".

Valued at €35 million by TransferMarkt, Chelsea may materialise their interest in Konate in the coming window, after poaching Timo Werner from the German side last summer.

Niklas Sule

Another defensive target Chelsea are allegedly monitoring is 25-year-old German Niklas Sule, currently at Bayern Munich. With Dayot Upamecano set to arrive in Munich this summer, the German champions may look to move on Sule, although this situation is also dependent on the future of David Alaba.

Since arriving at Bayern in 2017 from fellow German side Hoffenheim, Sule has averaged a SofaScore of 7.13, and has won three Bundesliga titles, two DFB-Pokal cups, and the Champions League. However, similar to Konate, Sule struggled with injuries last season, missing the final 25 Bundesliga games with a cruciate ligament rupture.

In the 2018/19 campaign, Sule missed only three league games as Bayern narrowly won the league over rivals Dortmund. Sule registered an average SofaScore of 7.15, and completed an average of 93% of his passes, including 96% in his own half, in the top 2% for the league. This confidence and ability on the ball is obviously a trait Tuchel values, whilst Sule was only dribbled past 0.24 times per 90, in the top 5%.

At 6’5, Sule is a powerful physical presence - his 78.8% of aerials won in the 18/19 season was in the top 6% of Bundesliga performers. Sule’s nationality may work in his favour in attracting a move to the Blues in the summer, enabling him to link-up with compatriots Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Antonio Rudiger, and be managed by a German coaching team.

Sule was praised by Virgil van Dijk after the two met in the Champions League round of 16 in 2019 .

"(He’s) a great defender. He doesn’t play for Bayern without reason. I’ve already had some nice battles with him."

Valued at €37 million, Sule’s situation is dependent on the futures of those at both Bayern and Chelsea, although he represents a solid and attainable defensive target ahead of the summer window.

Jose Maria Gimenez

Atletico Madrid’s Jose Maria Gimenez is the oldest of the three targets mentioned by The Athletic, aged 26, and provides the perfect balance of experience with room to grow further. Gimenez has been linked with Chelsea in the past, and is considered a long-term target for the club.

Now in his eighth season at Atleti, Gimenez has been made the club third captain, racking up 141 league appearances, also playing for Uruguay 60 times in this period, including at two World Cups.

After Diego Godin’s departure to Inter Milan in 2019, Gimenez has stepped up as a senior defensive leader for Atletico, averaging a SofaScore rating of 7 or higher in four of the last six seasons. Last season, Gimenez showed the roundness of his game by excelling in various statistical departments. He completed 1.1 interceptions per 90 (0.3 more than Rudiger), 3.4 clearances per 90 (0.6 more than Rudiger), and won 71% of his total duels (13% more than Rudiger). Gimenez was also dribbled past just 0.2 times per 90, compared to 0.5 for Rudiger.

This season, Gimenez has struggled with injury issues, including thigh and muscle problems, although he has been a regular for Atleti when fit, who sit four points clear at the top of La Liga, conceding just 17 goals, the least in the league. Despite missing 15 games in all competitions, his 0.68 dribblers tackled per 90 is in the top 11% of La Liga players, whilst Atletico have only conceded 9 in 13 league games Gimenez has appeared in.

After a 5-0 thrashing of Las Palmas in 2017, Diego Simeone said: "I don’t get tired of praising" Gimenez. Perhaps the greatest evidence of the defenders all-round game came in the 2017-18 Europa League semi final second leg versus Arsenal. Despite missing several key players, and having 24% possession, and ten men for 80 minutes, Atletico progressed to the final, where Gimenez won his first European trophy with the club.

Only time will tell which target Chelsea formalise a move for this summer, with any transfer also dependent on the futures of Zouma, Tomori, and others out on loan such as Malang Sarr and Marc Guehi.

However, Chelsea will certainly be active in the market this summer, looking to splash the cash again and elevate the club to a level whereby they can compete with Manchester City for the Premier League.

