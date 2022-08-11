Skip to main content

'There Have Been Two Bids' - Brendan Rodgers on Chelsea's Latest Push for Wesley Fofana

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Brendan Rodgers has today given his verdict on Wesley Fofana's future as Chelsea are set to prepare another approach for the Leicester defender.

Chelsea's attempts to agree a deal for Wesley Fofana are set to continue in the next few days as Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the Blues' interest, despite saying their two previous offers were not high enough for the Foxes to consider.

The Stamford Bridge side have held interest in the 21-year old French central defender for a few weeks now and they are reportedly set to make a third bid close to £80million, which they hope will cause some movement in the Leicester camp.

Wesley Fofana

Wesley Fofana during a warm up

What Rodgers had to say

Speaking to the media earlier today, Rodgers mentioned the bids made and said that Leicester are not actively looking to sell Fofana, but the club will consider at any decent offers that are made.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"There were two bids that were nowhere near what the club would even think about."

"The point to reiterate is that we're not looking to sell Wesley, he's not a player we are actively looking to move on, but naturally if there is interest from other clubs then of course that is something that'll be looked at by us."

"He is a top defender and there isn't too many about at his age, so he is someone we'd love to keep here. For now, we'll have to wait and see what develops."

Chelsea will hope that something can be agreed sooner rather than later after the Jules Kounde saga last month, an unpleasant memory for the club as he snubbed the Blues in favour of Barcelona. The Blues had initially agreed a fee and personal terms for the Sevilla defender in July, only for him to head to Spain at the last minute.

Read More Chelsea News

Armando Broja
News

‘They Will Need to Sort Out’ - Pundit on Chelsea’s Striker Situation

By Charlie Webb8 minutes ago
Raheem Sterling
News

'I Won't Accept Anything Less' - Raheem Sterling On Switching Manchester City For Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards1 hour ago
Frenkie de Jong
News

'I Would Not Sign De Jong' - William Gallas Explains What Is Wrong With Chelsea's Midfield

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Millie Bright
News

Chelsea Women Extend Contract With UEFA Euro 2022 Winner Millie Bright

By Melissa Edwards2 hours ago
Thiago Silva Tottenham
News

'This Is Why That Game Will Be Very Tight' - William Gallas Explains Why Chelsea Won't Beat Tottenham Hotspur

By Owen Cummings5 hours ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
News

'He Will Fit In Straight Away' - William Gallas Gives His Verdict On The Chelsea Striker Situation

By Owen Cummings6 hours ago
Romelu Lukaku
News

‘They’re Missing’ - Pundit on Why Chelsea Can’t Challenge Manchester City & Liverpool

By Charlie Webb6 hours ago
Christensen vs Villa
News

Former Chelsea Star and Barcelona Signing Andreas Christensen Cuts The La Liga side out of his social media.

By Kieran Neller8 hours ago