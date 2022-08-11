'There Have Been Two Bids' - Brendan Rodgers on Chelsea's Latest Push for Wesley Fofana

Brendan Rodgers has today given his verdict on Wesley Fofana's future as Chelsea are set to prepare another approach for the Leicester defender.

Chelsea's attempts to agree a deal for Wesley Fofana are set to continue in the next few days as Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the Blues' interest, despite saying their two previous offers were not high enough for the Foxes to consider.

The Stamford Bridge side have held interest in the 21-year old French central defender for a few weeks now and they are reportedly set to make a third bid close to £80million, which they hope will cause some movement in the Leicester camp.

Wesley Fofana during a warm up IMAGO / Action Plus

What Rodgers had to say

Speaking to the media earlier today, Rodgers mentioned the bids made and said that Leicester are not actively looking to sell Fofana, but the club will consider at any decent offers that are made.

"There were two bids that were nowhere near what the club would even think about."

"The point to reiterate is that we're not looking to sell Wesley, he's not a player we are actively looking to move on, but naturally if there is interest from other clubs then of course that is something that'll be looked at by us."

"He is a top defender and there isn't too many about at his age, so he is someone we'd love to keep here. For now, we'll have to wait and see what develops."

Chelsea will hope that something can be agreed sooner rather than later after the Jules Kounde saga last month, an unpleasant memory for the club as he snubbed the Blues in favour of Barcelona. The Blues had initially agreed a fee and personal terms for the Sevilla defender in July, only for him to head to Spain at the last minute.

