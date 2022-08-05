Skip to main content

‘There’s a Void There’ - Pundit on Chelsea Signing Marc Cucurella Over Manchester City

Former Tottenham player Alan Hutton has said that Manchester City will be disappointed to miss out on Marc Cucurella.

Today, Chelsea announced the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Blues paid an astonishing £55million + £7million in future add-ons, making him the most expensive left-back ever.

Cucurella only joined Graham Potter's side last summer in a deal worth £16million from Spanish side Getafe.

However, this deal was not plain sailing for Thomas Tuchel's side. The Spaniard was originally linked with Manchester City but a deal never transpired due to them not willing to meet Brighton's valuation.

Speaking to Football Insider, Alan Hutton was asked whether Manchester City would be disappointed to miss out on Cucurella.

 “Arguably you’re there’s a void there and Man City needed a left-back, that’s the biggest point in this.

Marc Cucurella

Obviously [Oleksandr] Zinchenko left to go to Arsenal so there’s a void there I think.

Even when [Benjamin] Mendy was there, he didn’t really hit the ground running, so I did think it’s a position where they’ve needed to strengthen for a number of seasons.

They’ve identified Cucurella as that attacking threat and they weren’t willing to meet the valuation from Brighton. Man City will obviously be devastated, he was their number one target and he’s gone to a rival.

