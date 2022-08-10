'These Are Games That Chelsea Would Have Lost Or Drawn Last Year' - John Barnes Reflects On The Blues Opening Game

John Barnes has given his thoughts on Chelsea's first Premier League game of the season, where they beat Everton away.

Speaking to BonusCodeBets, Barnes said, “That’s what you have to do. You have to sometimes scrape wins. And these are games that Chelsea would have lost or drawn last year. You don’t have to necessarily play well, but you have to pick up results when you’re not playing well. Not that Chelsea didn’t play well, I thought they were the better team. And that’s a good sign for Chelsea, that they can pick points up under difficult circumstances.”

“Chelsea were away, so it is always gonna be difficult. But they were comfortably the better team. I think that Chelsea will improve. I think [Raheem] Sterling really has given them something extra. They probably still need to look for the centre-forward position, to score goals regularly. But I think that apart from that position, they showed that they are a very strong, strong team.”

IMAGO / PA Images

Barnes also commented, “I think Chelsea will push for third place, with Tottenham.” The ESPN pundit's top four would appear to be Manchester City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea.

The departure of Romelu Lukaku leaves only Armando Broja and Kai Havertz as the striking options at the club. Raheem Sterling's arrival does, however, bolster the forward options.

It is a good sign for Thomas Tuchel's team to get off to a good start and show that they can get 'ugly' wins.

Read More Chelsea News