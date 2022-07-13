Skip to main content

‘They Have Ambition’ - Pundit Thinks Newcastle Will Beat Everton and West Ham to Signing Chelsea’s Armando Broja

Chelsea's Armando Broja currently has interest from multiple Premier League clubs but one pundit thinks a certain team has more ambition than the rest.

So far this transfer window, Armando Broja has attracted a lot of interest from multiple Premier League sides.

West Ham's David Moyes has made the Armenian international his number one transfer target this summer.

Frank Lampard is also interested in bringing the 20-year-old to Goodison Park due to working with him in the past.

However, one club, who have a lot more money than both Everton and West Ham combined, are also interested in signing Broja this window. Newcastle United.

Speaking to Football Insider, former Scotland boss Alex McLeish said that he thinks Newcastle will win the race for his signature this summer.

“I saw him at Southampton last year actually, I was at one of the games in the second half of the season.

“He looked a good player, he has the strength to take people on, on the edge of the box. Who do I think he would go to?

“Newcastle, everyone’s ears are pricking up when your agent hears Newcastle are interested in you. Players are getting excited about the prospect of their growth.

“Of course, financial fair play regulations will come in because they can’t grow too quickly. They certainly have the ambition.

“Everton are also a sleeping giant of a club. They just need a wee shakeup as well. It depends on the player’s mind and how he feels.

“Between the two of them, it is very difficult to choose”

