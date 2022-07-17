‘They’re Not There Yet’ - Pundit Explains Why Raphinha Snubbed Chelsea to Join Barcelona

Former West Ham player Frank McAvennie claimed Raphinha couldn't turn down the chance to play for Barcelona despite Chelsea's interest.

It's been known this deal is happening for a few weeks now but Barcelona have now officially announced the signing of Raphinha from Leeds United.

Todd Boehly was very interested in the Brazilian and even had a bid accepted but due to the 25-year-olds desire to play for the Spanish side, the Blues never really had much of a chance of signing him.

One former player has claimed Chelsea missed out of Raphinha due to them not being one of the 'big boy' clubs yet.

“Chelsea thought they had him, but when Barcelona or Real Madrid, the big boys, come in you can’t say no," McAvennie told Football Insider.

“Chelsea are a big team but they’re not there yet, especially with the turmoil that’s going about Stamford Bridge at the moment.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for Barcelona? It just doesn’t make sense not to. I can understand him wanting to go there.

“He’s a wonderful talent but he’ll find out going to Barca, that he can’t play well in one game and then not in the next. He’ll need to be on the ball every game.

“I keep talking about talent but he is such a talent, and that’s playing at Leeds. That’s no disrespect to Leeds, but the quality that he’ll be training with every day at Barcelona will be magnificent.

“If that doesn’t get instilled into you then I don’t know what will.“

