‘They’ve Got’ - Pundit Claims Chelsea Already Have Timo Werner’s Replacement

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie has said that Chelsea have Timo Werner's successor in their ranks already.

It's looking more and more likely each day that Timo Werner is going to depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

The German isn't happy with Thomas Tuchel's comments in the media and he has apparently asked for a move.

Currently, there are two clubs who are battling it out for Werner's signature. Newcastle United and RB Leipzig.

The Magpies are only discussing a loan move at the moment, meanwhile, the German's former club would be interested in bringing him in permanently.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Leipzig are currently in pole position and it's being reported that 26-year-old will take a big pay cut to return to his former side.

Even though Werner isn't a crucial part of Chelsea, he will still need replacing. However, one pundit believes they've already recruited the German's successor.

“They’ve got Sterling who can score goals," McAvennie told Football Insider.

“Now that they’ve got him, that’s why they’re saying Werner can go.

“Werner keeps getting chances. He’s a good player, at least he’s getting the chances. But you can’t keep getting them and keep missing them.

“He could go to another club, get a chance, score it and then he’s up and running.

“Sterling has come in that’s why there will be talk about Werner. Sterling isn’t like [Romelu] Lukaku, he’s not an out and out striker, he’s more fitted to replacing Werner.

“I think Werner now can go because of Sterling.“

