Skip to main content

‘They’ve Got’ - Pundit Claims Chelsea Already Have Timo Werner’s Replacement

Former West Ham United player Frank McAvennie has said that Chelsea have Timo Werner's successor in their ranks already. 

It's looking more and more likely each day that Timo Werner is going to depart Stamford Bridge this summer.

The German isn't happy with Thomas Tuchel's comments in the media and he has apparently asked for a move.

Currently, there are two clubs who are battling it out for Werner's signature. Newcastle United and RB Leipzig.

The Magpies are only discussing a loan move at the moment, meanwhile, the German's former club would be interested in bringing him in permanently.

Timo Werner

Leipzig are currently in pole position and it's being reported that 26-year-old will take a big pay cut to return to his former side.

Even though Werner isn't a crucial part of Chelsea, he will still need replacing. However, one pundit believes they've already recruited the German's successor.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

 “They’ve got Sterling who can score goals," McAvennie told Football Insider. 

Now that they’ve got him, that’s why they’re saying Werner can go.

Werner keeps getting chances. He’s a good player, at least he’s getting the chances. But you can’t keep getting them and keep missing them.

He could go to another club, get a chance, score it and then he’s up and running.

Sterling has come in that’s why there will be talk about Werner. Sterling isn’t like [Romelu] Lukaku, he’s not an out and out striker, he’s more fitted to replacing Werner.

I think Werner now can go because of Sterling.

Read More Chelsea News

Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Star Ruben Loftus-Cheek Has No Desire In Leaving

By Connor Dossi-White1 hour ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Reached A Full Agreement On Personal Terms For Brighton's Marc Cucurella

By Connor Dossi-White2 hours ago
Wesley Fofana
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea and Leicester City £20 Million Off In Wesley Fofana Valuation

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Marc Cucurella
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Close' To Agreeing Deal For Brighton's Marc Cucurella

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfer News

Report: Timo Werner Return To RB Leipzig Looking 'More Likely'

By Stephen Smith6 hours ago
Michy Batshuayi
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Forward Michy Batshuayi Is Open For A Move To Frank Lampard's Everton

By Connor Dossi-White13 hours ago
Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Price Set For Chelsea To Sign Inter Milan Defender Denzel Dumfries

By Kieran Neller14 hours ago
Billy Gilmour Frank Lampard
Transfer News

Report: Blues Youngster Billy Gilmour Is Likely To Leave The Club This Summer

By Connor Dossi-White14 hours ago