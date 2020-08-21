SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
Thiago Silva provides update on future amid advanced talks with Chelsea

Matt Debono

Paris Saint-Germain defender and Chelsea target Thiago Silva has spoken out on his future ahead of what could be his final game for the club on Sunday in the Champions League.

Silva, 35, is set to play his last game for the French side after eight years when they face Bayern Munich in Lisbon in the Champions League final.

He has been linked with switches to AC Milan and Fiorentina in Italy but also to the Premier League with Chelsea. 

The Blues are looking to bolster their defence this summer and are believed to be in advanced negotiations with the 35-year-old, after leapfrogging Fiorentina in the race to land the Brazilian defender. 

In what is set to be his final game for PSG, Silva spoke on his future and remained coy on his next steps.

"As I played against Atalanta, I wasn’t sure if that was going to be my last one, or else if I’d have the chance to play another game," he told the PSG official website. 

"And I can’t help having that thought in my mind, I think it’s just natural. But I’m quite calm, and quite happy with everything I’ve gone through at the club. And if this turns out to be my last game, I’ll be happy with it.

"I was able to give everything that I could. And if I may go on playing for the club, then we’ll have a talk and decide what is best. But the most important is what we’ve been doing. This is history in the making, and we don’t plan to stop short [from winning the trophy]."

Silva is set to decide his future once his 2019/20 campaign is over on Sunday when he will become a free agent.

He has been offered a two-year deal by Fiorentina and would expect the same in west London, however Chelsea's policy of only offering one-year deals to those over the age of 30 could put negotiations at a crossroads. 

