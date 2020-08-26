SI.com
Thiago Silva expected to complete Chelsea move on Thursday

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva is scheduled to complete his free transfer to Chelsea this summer on Thursday, it has been revealed. 

The 35-year-old received plenty of interest from clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, AC Milan and Fiorentina. 

But the Brazilian strongly denied reports that he had agreed a move to Italy and admitted he would take time to make a decision on his future.

"I’ve not accepted any bid. Reports of agreement reached with Fiorentina are NOT true. My agent is talking with Fiorentina as with other clubs. I’ll decide on next days with my family."

Silva left Paris Saint-Germain after eight seasons at the club following the French club's narrow 1-0 defeat in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich last weekend. 

However he is on the verge of completing a move to Chelsea and as per David Ornstein, Silva is scheduled to complete his move to join Frank Lampard's side on Thursday. 

topshot-fbl-eur-c1-psg-bayern-munich

Upon signing his deal in west London, Silva is expected to sign an initial one-year deal at Chelsea with an option to extend by a further year. 

Silva will join Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner at the club this summer and is set to be joined by Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell who are also both close to finalising moves to join the Blues. 

Reports in Brazil suggest the defender could become the new captain of Chelsea next season as Lampard looked at the centre-half to be a 'dressing room leader' next year. 

