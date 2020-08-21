Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer.

The 35-year-old had been offered to the Blues this summer, with boss Frank Lampard looking to bolster his defence after his side conceded 79 goals in all competitions last season.

And as per Liam Twomey from the Athletic, Chelsea have been in advanced talks with the 35-year-old for several days.

However the deal is 'not regarded as close yet' with several issues to sort out, including the contract length with Silva reportedly wanting a two-year-deal.

Silva is believed to want to play in the Premier League before he hangs up his boots, with AC Milan and Fiorentina also showing interest in the central defender.

He is set to leave PSG as a free agent this summer after eight seasons at the club once he plays the Champions League final against Bayern Munich on Sunday, and remained coy on whether it was his final game for the French club.

“As I played against Atalanta [in the Champions League quarter-finals], I wasn’t sure if that was going to be my last one, or if I’d have the chance to play another game,” Silva told PSG’s official website.

“And I can’t help having that thought in my mind, I think it’s just natural. But I’m quite calm and quite happy with everything I’ve gone through at the club. And if this turns out to be my last game, I’ll be happy with it.

"I was able to give everything that I could. And if I may go on playing for the club, then we’ll have a talk and decide what is best. But the most important is what we’ve been doing. This is history in the making, and we don’t plan to stop short [from winning the trophy]."

