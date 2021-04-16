Thomas Tuchel 'big admirer' of Chelsea transfer target Sergio Aguero despite Erling Haaland interest

Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old will leave Pep Guardiola's side at the end of the current campaign and he isn't short of suitors wanting to take him on a free transfer next season.

Chelsea, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the Argentine, with his agent reportedly flying to Barcelona to hold talks with the Spanish club over a possible move.

Recent speculation has claimed Chelsea are 'leading the race' but their chances of signing Aguero this summer could have dwindled following Barcelona's advances.

However, as per the Standard, Chelsea boss Tuchel is a 'big admirer' of Aguero amid their interest in the forward, who is reportedly demanding £250,000-a-week in wages.

Erling Haaland reportedly remains the top target despite claims countering that, suggesting the 20-year-old is 'too expensive' once all of the fees have been calculated.

Aguero is just one of several strikers being linked with Chelsea this summer with Romelu Lukaku's name being thrown about.

Tuchel reportedly prefers the playing styles of Kylian Mbappe and Romelu Lukaku over Erling Haaland.

Pep Guardiola has given his blessing for Aguero to join Chelsea if he wished to stay in England once he departs the Etihad.

"All of us wish the best for him," said Guardiola. "We'll be delighted with the decision he takes, the best for him and his family, to find the best for Sergio for the last years of his career.

"My preference is his preference. His preference is my preference. The best for him is the best for us."

