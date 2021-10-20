Thomas Tuchel Makes Erling Haaland Transfer Hint Ahead of January Window

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had admitted he will keep an eye on Erling Haaland's future at Borussia Dortmund in the coming weeks and months.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a switch away from Dortmund in the summer ahead of his £68 million release clause which becomes active next summer.

Chelsea and Manchester City were two of the clubs heavily links as his agent Mino Raiola made a trip across Europe to scope out interested parties.

SIPA USA

Haaland didn't end up getting a move and is now likely to leave Dortmund next summer when his release clause activates.

It was a deal that proved too expensive for clubs this summer, including Chelsea who opted to sign Romelu Lukaku for £97.5 million instead.

However, Tuchel has dropped a hint that the Blues could go back in for the Norwegian next summer after admitting they weren't close to signing him in the summer.

SIPA USA

In an interview with SPORTBILD after being named Coach of the Year, he said: "I don’t think we not really were close to get him. But let us see what will happen the next weeks."

Tuchel added: "We have talked about Haaland a couple of times also in the transfer window. It looked unrealistic and not possible to do.

"Of course we talk about regularly about him because he is a fantastic player and a profile at Dortmund, which is a big rival for us in the Champions League."

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube