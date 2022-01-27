Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea's Concerns Over Erling Haaland Transfer Revealed

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea are 'huge admirers' of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland but they have concerns, according to reports.

Chelsea enquired last summer over a move for the Norwegian international but Dortmund wanted to keep hold of Haaland, as well as the demands just being far too high. 

The 21-year-old has a £68 million release clause this summer, and his future is yet to be decided, with Dortmund pressing him for a final decision as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City all circle. 

imago1009351278h

Chelsea went with Romelu Lukaku last summer instead however, the Blues remain 'huge admirers'. But there is some concern at the club over signing another player from the Bundesliga. 

As per the Standard, there are concerns over the number of German-based players who have struggled in the Premier League.

Read More

Timo Werner has struggled to find his glistening form of old at RB Leipzig, while the likes of Jadon Sancho hasn't hit the ground running yet for Manchester United since his big-money move from Dortmund last summer. 

imago1002915331h

Haaland recently opened up, in an interview with Sky, to his comments about Dortmund pressuring him to make a decision over his future. 

"I don't really want to say too much about it, but I felt it was time for me to say something," Haaland admitted.

"A lot of others were speaking - so that was it. Now, I don't want to say too much. I said what I said, and now we move on."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009351277h
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea's Concerns Over Erling Haaland Transfer Revealed

1 minute ago
imago1009392037h
Transfer News

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta's New Contract Duration Demand is Stumbling Block to Chelsea Deal

31 minutes ago
imago1009095433h (2)
News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Has Been Undemanding When it Comes to Chelsea's Recruitment

59 minutes ago
imago1009393752h
Transfer News

Report: Xavi 'Fighting Hard' for Cesar Azpilicueta as Barcelona 'Confident' of Landing Free Transfer

1 hour ago
imago1008894165h
News

'Up and Down' - Christian Pulisic Reflects on Chelsea Struggles

2 hours ago
imago1008934178h (1)
News

Chelsea Learn March Fixture Schedule as Premier League TV Picks Confirmed

2 hours ago
imago1008604057h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea to Make Renewed Move for Jules Kounde This Summer

2 hours ago
imago1002730380h
News

Report: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard 'Leading Contender' to Land Everton Job

15 hours ago