Thomas Tuchel & Chelsea's Concerns Over Erling Haaland Transfer Revealed

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea are 'huge admirers' of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland but they have concerns, according to reports.

Chelsea enquired last summer over a move for the Norwegian international but Dortmund wanted to keep hold of Haaland, as well as the demands just being far too high.

The 21-year-old has a £68 million release clause this summer, and his future is yet to be decided, with Dortmund pressing him for a final decision as the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City all circle.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Chelsea went with Romelu Lukaku last summer instead however, the Blues remain 'huge admirers'. But there is some concern at the club over signing another player from the Bundesliga.

As per the Standard, there are concerns over the number of German-based players who have struggled in the Premier League.

Timo Werner has struggled to find his glistening form of old at RB Leipzig, while the likes of Jadon Sancho hasn't hit the ground running yet for Manchester United since his big-money move from Dortmund last summer.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Haaland recently opened up, in an interview with Sky, to his comments about Dortmund pressuring him to make a decision over his future.

"I don't really want to say too much about it, but I felt it was time for me to say something," Haaland admitted.

"A lot of others were speaking - so that was it. Now, I don't want to say too much. I said what I said, and now we move on."

