Thomas Tuchel Confirms Andreas Christensen Will Depart Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has publicly confirmed that Andreas Christensen will depart the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

This comes just days after Christensen withdrew from the Chelsea squad in the morning of the FA Cup final before the Blues fell to defeat to Liverpool on penalties.

Speaking to the press, via Miguel Delaney, Tuchel confirmed that Christensen will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Dane looked likely to stay last year, getting a lot of game time under Tuchel but a u-turn in contract negotiations saw him change agents.

Links to Barcelona persisted going into the new year, with it reported that he missed Chelsea's Carabao Cup final to participate in a medical ahead of a move to La Liga.

The defender also missed the FA Cup final, telling Tuchel he was unable to play despite not reporting an injury.

Antonio Rudiger is set for a move to La Liga too, with Real Madrid set to snap up the German, also on a free transfer.

Tuchel confirmed that the pair will be leaving as he said it may be impossible to catch Liverpool with players departing.

"It’s maybe impossible. I have to say, maybe impossible. They are improving their squad in every transfer window they have," he said.

"It seems like we are losing key players. We are losing, of course, Toni, we’re losing Andreas. So this is tough and we already have gap close."

