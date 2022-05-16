Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Andreas Christensen Will Depart Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has publicly confirmed that Andreas Christensen will depart the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

This comes just days after Christensen withdrew from the Chelsea squad in the morning of the FA Cup final before the Blues fell to defeat to Liverpool on penalties.

Speaking to the press, via Miguel Delaney, Tuchel confirmed that Christensen will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

imago1011457365h

The Dane looked likely to stay last year, getting a lot of game time under Tuchel but a u-turn in contract negotiations saw him change agents.

Links to Barcelona persisted going into the new year, with it reported that he missed Chelsea's Carabao Cup final to participate in a medical ahead of a move to La Liga.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The defender also missed the FA Cup final, telling Tuchel he was unable to play despite not reporting an injury.

Antonio Rudiger is set for a move to La Liga too, with Real Madrid set to snap up the German, also on a free transfer.

imago1011939479h

Tuchel confirmed that the pair will be leaving as he said it may be impossible to catch Liverpool with players departing.

"It’s maybe impossible. I have to say, maybe impossible. They are improving their squad in every transfer window they have," he said.

"It seems like we are losing key players. We are losing, of course, Toni, we’re losing Andreas. So this is tough and we already have gap close."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011457365h
News

Andreas Christensen 'Would Never Want to Miss' FA Cup Final Despite Withdrawing From Chelsea Squad

By Nick Emms44 minutes ago
imago1012000177h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Mason Mount's Chelsea Penalty Miss in FA Cup Final Changes Nothing

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011994292h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Abuse Towards Chelsea Players on Social Media After FA Cup Final 'Not Acceptable'

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1011254037h
News

Report: Chelsea Squad Shocked By Andreas Christensen Decision to Withdraw From FA Cup Final Despite No Injury

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1010029872h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Dealt Blow as Borussia Dortmund Approach Hugo Ekitike

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1011956684h
Transfer News

Inter Milan CEO Discusses Possibility of Ivan Perisic Moving to Chelsea

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011966521h
Transfer News

Report: Ivan Perisic Not Interested in Newcastle United & Awaiting Chelsea Offer

By Nick Emms4 hours ago
imago1011998420h
News

Thomas Tuchel: It May Be Impossible for Chelsea to Close Gap to Liverpool

By Nick Emms5 hours ago