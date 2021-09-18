Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Held Summer Talks With Harry Kane's Representatives

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed talks were held with the representatives of Spurs forward Harry Kane during the summer transfer window.

His future during the summer transfer window was uncertain. Clubs were circling, mainly from Manchester City but Chelsea were linked with the 28-year-old, which was confirmed by Tuchel at the end of last season.

But Tuchel has now revealed Chelsea did hold talks with Kane's representatives to scope out the situation, but he always believed he would join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Kane is yet to score for Spurs in the Premier League this season after three appearances but is set to come up against the Chelsea defence, who remain unbeaten after four games this season, on Sunday in north London.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“We never had a list with his name on it and I never went to Marina (Granovskaia) to tell her to buy him,” Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

“But the club sorted out the situation. There are many people around players - their agents and advisors and people in between and we had some information from these people, but it was never that close.”

Tuchel believed he was Manchester City bound but after talks and offers put on the table, Kane ended up staying at Spurs.

“I thought that this was going to happen," replied Tuchel over Kane's proposed switch to City.

He added: “No I was not scared, but if it would have happened I would have been very interested in how maybe it would have changed Manchester City’s style of playing."

