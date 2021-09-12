Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Interest in Jules Kounde Amid Failed Transfer Bids

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the Blues attempted to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the summer transfer window.

The pursuit lasted all window and ended as Chelsea missed out on their man on Deadline Day.

Speaking about the Blues' summer transfer plans via football.london, Tuchel confirmed their interest in Kounde.

Chelsea brought in Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer to replace Willy Caballero as third choice goalkeper before smashing their transfer record to recruit Romelu Lukaku for £97.5 million.

It looked like the Blues would secure the signing of Kounde from Sevilla, however Saul Niguez became the only signing to arrive on Deadline Day.

Chelsea manager Tuchel provided clarity on the transfer targets as he said: "It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very late (that the Saul deal was done).

It was a smooth transfer window and I had full concentration on training and on my team. The amount of Petr Cech, as a link between Marina and the group, was fantastic."

Chelsea were left 'confused' in their pursuit for Kounde as the Blues believed they had struck a verbal agreement with the La Liga outfit over a fee for the defender, which is believed to be around €50 million plus add-ons.

However, Sevilla turned around and demanded an additional amount worth €15 million following Kurt Zouma's switch to West Ham, which made the European champions back out of a deal on Deadline Day.

