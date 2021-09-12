September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Interest in Jules Kounde Amid Failed Transfer Bids

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the Blues attempted to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde in the summer transfer window.

The pursuit lasted all window and ended as Chelsea missed out on their man on Deadline Day.

Speaking about the Blues' summer transfer plans via football.london, Tuchel confirmed their interest in Kounde.

kounde cover

Chelsea brought in Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer to replace Willy Caballero as third choice goalkeper before smashing their transfer record to recruit Romelu Lukaku for £97.5 million.

It looked like the Blues would secure the signing of Kounde from Sevilla, however Saul Niguez became the only signing to arrive on Deadline Day.

Chelsea manager Tuchel provided clarity on the transfer targets as he said: "It was clear we tried for Kounde and Saul and it was very late (that the Saul deal was done).

 It was a smooth transfer window and I had full concentration on training and on my team. The amount of Petr Cech, as a link between Marina and the group, was fantastic."

1006514241

Chelsea were left 'confused' in their pursuit for Kounde as the Blues believed they had struck a verbal agreement with the La Liga outfit over a fee for the defender, which is believed to be around €50 million plus add-ons.

However, Sevilla turned around and demanded an additional amount worth €15 million following Kurt Zouma's switch to West Ham, which made the European champions back out of a deal on Deadline Day.

More Chelsea Coverage

pjimage (20)
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea's Interest in Jules Kounde Amid Failed Transfer Bids

sipa_34332502
News

'It is Not Easy' - Thomas Tuchel Comments on Ross Barkley's Situation at Chelsea

4753883
News

Thomas Tuchel Responds to Louis Van Gaal's Tactical Praise

1005476650
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Rejected Borussia Dortmund's Callum Hudson-Odoi Loan Bid

1006517656
News

Thomas Tuchel Delivers Brilliant Response to Romelu Lukaku & Cristiano Ronaldo Comparisons

1006513477
News

'I'm Very Happy' - Romelu Lukaku Confirms His Joy Over Chelsea's 3-0 win against Aston Villa

1006517628
News

'It's a Childhood Dream for me' - Romelu Lukaku is Delighted With His First Stamford Bridge Goals

1006517656
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Chelsea Performance Following Aston Villa Victory