Thomas Tuchel Confirms Kepa Arrizabalaga Was for Sale Last Summer

Signing Kepa Arrizabalaga for £72million is considered to be one of the worst signings in football history.

The Spaniard never lived up to his potential and he has eventually been replaced at Chelsea by Edouard Mendy.

There were even reports this summer that the 27-year-old was close to joining Italian side Napoli.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

However, a move never transpired at Kepa ended up staying at Chelsea, remaining as Mendy's No.2.

A lot of fans have been critical of Mendy this season though and there have even been calls for Kepa to be given a chance in goal.

Now, with the Senegalese keeper apparently 'injured' after his collision with Jarrod Bowen in the West Ham game, the Spaniard could have his chance to impress.

Chelsea should beat Dinamo Zagreb regardless of who is in goal but if the 27-year-old has a good performance then Thomas Tuchel could be forced to give him a chance in the Premier League.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Thomas Tuchel on Kepa Arrizabalaga

Speaking after the West Ham United game, via Football London, Tuchel confirmed that Kepa is ready to play when called upon.

"He checked his options [in summer] which we were aware of. They were not satisfying for him or for us, so he stayed. I'm very happy about that. I was always very clear with him that I wanted him to stay."

"And from my point of view, he's absolutely ready to play. It's on us if we give him the chance or not but he's 100% ready given how he behaves and how trains."

