Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Kepa Arrizabalaga Was for Sale Last Summer

Thomas has talked about Kepa Arrizabalaga's future at Chelsea amid rumours he almost left the club this summer.

Signing Kepa Arrizabalaga for £72million is considered to be one of the worst signings in football history.

The Spaniard never lived up to his potential and he has eventually been replaced at Chelsea by Edouard Mendy.

There were even reports this summer that the 27-year-old was close to joining Italian side Napoli.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

However, a move never transpired at Kepa ended up staying at Chelsea, remaining as Mendy's No.2.

A lot of fans have been critical of Mendy this season though and there have even been calls for Kepa to be given a chance in goal.

Now, with the Senegalese keeper apparently 'injured' after his collision with Jarrod Bowen in the West Ham game, the Spaniard could have his chance to impress.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea should beat Dinamo Zagreb regardless of who is in goal but if the 27-year-old has a good performance then Thomas Tuchel could be forced to give him a chance in the Premier League.

Kepa Arrizabalaga

Thomas Tuchel on Kepa Arrizabalaga

Speaking after the West Ham United game, via Football London, Tuchel confirmed that Kepa is ready to play when called upon.

"He checked his options [in summer] which we were aware of. They were not satisfying for him or for us, so he stayed. I'm very happy about that. I was always very clear with him that I wanted him to stay."

"And from my point of view, he's absolutely ready to play. It's on us if we give him the chance or not but he's 100% ready given how he behaves and how trains."

Read More Chelsea Stories

David Moyes Andy Madley
News

PGMOL Admit West Ham’s Goal vs Chelsea Shouldn’t Have Been Disallowed

By Charlie Webb
Ross Barkley
Transfer News

Ross Barkley Joins OGC Nice Fabrizio Romano Confirms

By Connor Dossi-White
Declan Rice
News

Premier League To Review VAR After Chelsea Controversy

By Melissa Edwards
Lauren James for England
News

Lauren James Makes Debut As England Qualify For The 2023 World Cup

By Melissa Edwards
Arsen Zakharyan
Transfer News

'I'm Waiting' - Arsen Zakharyan On Signing For Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Edouard Mendy
News

Thomas Tuchel Provides Injury Update On Edouard Mendy

By Connor Dossi-White
Reece James v Leicester
News

Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Reece James's New Contract

By Connor Dossi-White
Declan Rice Wesley Fofana
Match Coverage

Declan Rice Shares His Frustrations With VAR

By Stephen Smith