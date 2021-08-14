Thomas Tuchel Confirms Romelu Lukaku Will Make Debut Against Arsenal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku will make his second Chelsea debut against Arsenal next week.

The Belgian signed for Chelsea from Inter Milan in a club record fee this week but is unavailable for selection against Crystal Palace.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League opener, Tuchel has confirmed that Lukaku will make his debut against Arsenal.

He said: "We managed to get a big transfer target that we had with the profile we were searching for. So I'm grateful and happy and if things go as normal, he will be on the pitch against Arsenal."

The forward made his move official on Thursday night but will have to undergo a period of self-isolation, following the governemnt's COVID-19 rules as he moves to England from Italy.

Tuchel explained: "Romelu is still on quarantine and following the protocols. He will be out on Monday and undertake training with us next week. He will play for us against Arsenal. This is the plan."

The Belgian was hoping to make his return at Chelsea's Premier League opening game against Crystal Palace, but this is not to be.

