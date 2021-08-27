Thomas Tuchel Hoping Chelsea Can Make More Signings Before August 31 Deadline

Thomas Tuchel hopes Chelsea can make more signings before the transfer window closes on August 31.

Chelsea have made two signings so far this summer, bringing in Marcus Bettinelli and Romelu Lukaku. But they aren't done yet, with Jules Kounde of Sevilla and Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez both being linked with the club ahead of the final few days of the window.

They have seen plenty of outgoings already this window, more are expected to follow including Kurt Zouma to West Ham.

But Tuchel is still working on ideas and hoping to make at least one more acquisition before the 11pm (UK) deadline on Tuesday.

What Thomas Tuchel said on incomings before the window closes

"We are hoping, yeah. We still have some ideas that we are trying. Not all decisions are taken, regarding our squad too. There are some negotiations going on, we are aware of the situations. Hoping in the meaning that we need something to make the coach happy and be competitive, absolutely not. I am happy with the squad as it is.

"I have a lot of confidence that we are absolutely competitive on a high level but still all eyes are open and we are aware of all situations. You never know in football. In the moment we are focused on the game tomorrow. There are not many days left to take big decisions, it is all good so far."

On considering personality of players before making transfer decisions, Tuchel added: "It’s super important. It gets more and more important to not only hire for skills but also for attitude. If you have a certain attitude and we all believe our attitude as a team was a key factor, we cannot put a risk to lose it so we need to be very sure. It was an easy one, Romelu came from the academy and was a Chelsea boy. His personality is open, kind, humble - that was a very easy one. Sometimes it’s a little gamble, to be honest. You don’t always know the background and history and the characteristics and profile of every player so you need to rely on your feeling, the interviews that you do and the reports from people you trust.

"In the end maybe less is more if you have a good group, don’t confuse them with too many changes. Try to trust and this is what we try to do."

