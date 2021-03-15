Thomas Tuchel 'dreams' of bringing Erling Haaland to Chelsea this summer

Thomas Tuchel is ready to bring in a new centre-forward at Chelsea this summer, with the number one target being Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland is the subject of heavy interest from across Europe and the speculation surrounding his future in Germany is only just getting started ahead of the summer transfer window.

Haaland has a release clause of €75 million which becomes active next summer, however it has been claimed by reports in Germany that Dortmund will accept offers of around €150 million if they were to let him leave this summer.

The race is on to sign the Norwegian - Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all showing interest, with Pep Guardiola's side emerging as the reported frontrunners.

But reports in Spain state that Tuchel is ready to bolster his frontline this summer and 'dreams' of Haaland.

The 20-year-old's goalscoring record speaks for itself this season - 31 goals and 8 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions - a sublime return.

Tuchel and Chelsea's admiration for Haaland is well-known, but the Blues boss refused to be drawn on bringing in a new centre-forward this summer.

"It is not time to reflect for the summer and other solutions, other than what we have. We have guys that we are happy with and are looking for more solutions; we will try to help them."



