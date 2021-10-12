    • October 12, 2021
    Thomas Tuchel Has Already Delivered Verdict On Eden Hazard Returning to Chelsea

    Author:

    Thomas Tuchel has already approved the quality of Eden Hazard after he was linked with a return to Chelsea. 

    As per claims in Spain, Chelsea are said to be in talks with Real Madrid for the 30-year-old over re-signing the Belgium international just two years on from his Stamford Bridge departure.

    Hazard left in 2019 for his dream move to the Bernabeu, but just 52 appearances later, it hasn't been the 'dream' transfer Hazard would've hoped for.

    sipa_35255581

    Real are reported to be willing to let Hazard leave and it could be back to Chelsea, if reports are anything to go by. Chelsea won't pay anything above £34 million for him despite selling him for a deal worth well over £100 million in the summer of 2019.

    If he arrived back in the English capital, he would be under the tutelage of Tuchel. The German has already offered a glowing assessment of the winger.

    What Thomas Tuchel said

    Prior to Chelsea playing Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, Tuchel spoke very highly of the 30-year-old, giving his seal of approval.

    "He is a top quality player and a key player for many years at this club and this league, the hardest in the world," said Tuchel ahead of the game.

    sipa_35396846

    "So consistent. I have the biggest respect for him. He is a big player, we have many people here who know him well.

    "He was a key player for this club now he plays for Real Madrid."

