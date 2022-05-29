Report: Thomas Tuchel Identifies Chelsea Replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta Amid Atletico Madrid Interest

Chelsea have identified Lens wing-back Jonathan Clauss as a potential replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta should the Spaniard leave the club, according to reports.

Atletico Madrid are also reportedly interested in the Frenchman, having let go of right-back Kieran Trippier back in January when he moved to Newcastle.

As reported by Telefoot, via Get Football News France, Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of Jonathan Clauss and sees him as a potential replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta who has been linked with a move away.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Barcelona over the summer but it was reported earlier this week that fellow defender Marcos Alonso is 'much closer' to joining the Catalan giants than the Blues captain.

Clauss has scored five goals and registered 11 assist in 37 Ligue 1 appearances this season. Azpilicueta has registered just one goal and two assists in 27 league games.

The Blues are eyeing up a number of defensive reinforcements this summer including fellow Frenchman Jules Kounde, as well as Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Defenders Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso are all expected to leave in the summer, while Azpilicueta has been linked with a move away although his future remains uncertain.

50% of defensive midfield duo Jorginho and N'Golo Kante is also expected to leave in the summer as Thomas Tuchel looks to spruce up his defensive team structure ahead of the incoming new Todd Boehly era.

