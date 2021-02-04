Thomas Tuchel identifies three-man Chelsea 'shopping list' - Alaba, Upamecano, Sule

Chelsea have a three-man 'shopping list' to bolster their defence this summer.

Thomas Tuchel has only just taken over from Chelsea and only had a few days of the January transfer window to ponder on any outgoings or incomings.

He decided to stick, but the Blues are set to twist in the summer and summer recruits are already being targeted.

As per BILD, Chelsea have identified three defenders who could make the switch to west London.

1. David Alaba

Chelsea are interested in the Austrian who is out of contract this summer and is unlikely to pen a new deal at Bayern.

He has attracted interest from across Europe with Chelsea and Real Madrid appearing to be the front-runners.

The 28-year-old has been strongly linked with a switch to Spain but has yet to agree a deal with any new suitor.

2. Dayot Upamecano

The RB Leipzig defender will be one of the biggest attractions for clubs this summer with his £38 million release clause set to become active.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are all keen on the 22-year-old.

His agent has recently revealed that a decision on the centre-back's future will be decided soon.

3. Niklas Sule

The surprise inclusion of the lot? The 25-year-old is being considered by the Blues this summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of next season.

Sule has lost his regular place in the Bayern side and is 'drawn' to a switch to England.

Negotiations could begin at a fee in the region of €30 million.

Tuchel also outlined why he decided to keep Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin at the club instead of allowing them to leave on loan.

"It was maybe the most comfortable transfer period in my life as a professional coach," admitted Tuchel.

"I was in only a few days [before the window closed], I was happy with every guy that was out there on the pitch, and there were no big injuries. So there was no need for one minute to think about bringing players in.

"In the opposite sense, we decided to keep Tino Anjorin and Billy Gilmour with the group, because I like a lot of what I see from the two guys.

"Billy is very, very close [to the side] in terms of quality, work ethic and personality. He is very, very close.

"So we decided very very quickly, it was not even a decision, it was simply clear that we go with this group going forward."



