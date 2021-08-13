Thomas Tuchel Jokes He Wanted Erling Haaland & Robert Lewandowski to Play Alongside Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea

The manager was on fine form in his press conference.

Thomas Tuchel has openly joked that he wanted to sign Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski after completing a deal for Romelu Lukaku on a club-record fee.

Chelsea finally got their new striker, bringing Lukaku back for a second spell at the club he left back in 2014.

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea's first Premier League match of the 2021/22 season, Tuchel joked that he wanted to sign two more forwards.

Chelsea were heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund star Haaland and Bayern Munich forward Lewandowski before deciding to sign Lukaku from Inter Milan.

When asked about Chelsea's interest in Haaland, Tuchel joked: "We tried both (to sign Lukaku and Haaland) and wanted to have Lewandowski on the number ten behind. Unfortunately the board didn’t listen so we need to be happy with only Romelu!

We missed a lot of opportunities out there on the transfer market that’s why you find me very upset! We don’t know how we should continue!"

Of course the German was joking as the Chelsea board paid a club record fee of £97.5 million to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will be without their new signing for the opening day match up against Crystal Palace but will hope to have him available after a period of quarantine.

'The sensational return of Romelu Lukaku has come too late for involvement in the opening exchange this weekend, but the statement of ambition is clear,' read the official Chelsea website on the team news for Saturday.

