Thomas Tuchel Makes Admission Regarding Tammy Abraham's Chelsea Future

Thomas Tuchel had admitted that Tammy Abraham could leave Chelsea this summer amid AS Roma interest.

Chelsea completed the signing of Romelu Lukaku as Abraham falls further down the pecking order.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League opening match, Tuchel spoke on Abraham's future.

When asked about the forward, he said: "There are always possibilities that players leave us especially when you sign someone in the same position.

"The situation with Tammy is clear and we discussed it. There is no news, we have a good relationship and he is a good player. He is in the squad for tomorrow and he has the chance to play.

"We will see in the days after that what is his wish and what the possibilities are. Today is Friday and tomorrow is Saturday. There is no news for his situation."

It has been reported that AS Roma's general manager is in London to discuss a move for the forward with his entourage.

Chelsea have a £40 million asking price for the English forward and Atalanta, West Ham, Arsenal and AS Roma have all shown interest. However, Atalanta pulled out of a potential deal, Roma have taken the initiative to sign the forward.

Chelsea prefer to sell Abraham abroad instead of a London rival and not it is up to the forward to whether he wants to join the Serie A outfit as the forward will take a few days to consider his future.



