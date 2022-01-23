Thomas Tuchel Makes January Transfer Hint to Bolster Chelsea Trophy Chances

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted at reshaping his squad before the end of the January transfer window to bolster their chances of lifting a trophy at the end of the season.

Wing-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James have both been out of action in recent weeks due to injury and without the pair, the team's performances have taken a dive.

After sitting on top of the table throughout October and November, Chelsea are now 10 points behind league leaders Manchester City.

As quoted by the Evening Standard, Tuchel is keen to reinforce his wide options in the absence of both James and Chilwell to enhance his side's chances of doing well this season.

Recalling Emerson Palmieri from his season long loan at Lyon was originally the priority for Tuchel, but the French side's constant refusals to Chelsea's offers have forced the German manager to look elsewhere.

Instead, Tuchel recalled Brazilian wide player Kenedy from his loan spell at Flamengo. However, the player hasn't played a competitive minute for the Blues in a long time and it is unlikely he will feature too much for his side this season.

Speaking on the troubles his side has faced since losing their wing-backs, Tuchel admitted that they have struggled to adapt.

“It is a bit (of) proof that the schedule we had in particular was a bit too much at the same time where we struggled with injuries.

“First it was the midfield and then in the second period it was all strikers and now suddenly it is all defenders who are out.

"It is a bit awkward to deal with it. We struggled to deal with it and find the same rhythm, find the same consistency in our results. This is proven.”

