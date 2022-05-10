Skip to main content

Thomas Tuchel on Erling Haaland to Man City: 'I Will Not Give Any Advice'

Thomas Tuchel refused to offer any advice for Erling Haaland, who saw his summer transfer to Manchester City confirmed.

Pep Guardiola's side, who are on course to retain their Premier League title this season, announced the signing of the Norwegian, confirming they had beaten Real Madrid, on Friday evening. 

A club statement read: "Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.

"The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player."

City have landed the 21-year-old for a £51 million fee, which hands Chelsea and Liverpool a warning over City's statement of intent as they eye more glory domestically and, for them hopefully, in Europe. 

Tuchel had a statement signing of his own last summer in the shape of Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea splashed a club-record £97.5 million fee to bring the Belgium international back to Stamford Bridge. 

Sadly for the Blues, it hasn't quite worked out for Lukaku and Chelsea. He has been linked with a move back to Italy this summer.

Now City have signed a striker of their own, and Tuchel's defenders will have to try to keep the prolific Haaland out. It won't be an easy.

He will make the switch to England from Borussia Dortmund on July 1, and Tuchel had no advice for him ahead of his move to Manchester.

“Me!? Giving advice to… Haaland!? No advice! It’s not sure. No? If he does not play for us I will not give any advice!”

