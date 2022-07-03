Report: Thomas Tuchel Open to Letting Hakim Ziyech Leave This Summer as Talks With AC Milan Continue

Hakim Ziyech could be leaving Chelsea this summer as talks with Italian champions AC Milan continue.

There are a fair few Chelsea players who could still be moved on this summer. One of those players is Ziyech.

Despite only joining Chelsea in 2020 from Ajax for a fee of £36m, the 29-year-old could be departing London already.

IMAGO / PA Images

Di Marzio's outlet recently reported that the Moroccan was open to leaving Stamford Bridge this season and that AC Milan were one of the main clubs interested in signing him.

Despite playing 44 games for Thomas Tuchel's side last season, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the German would be open to letting Ziyech leave this summer.

The Italian journalist also said that AC Milan and Chelsea have been in talks with each other for two weeks over a potential deal for the Moroccan.

Finally, Romano claimed that Ziyech is also open to leaving Stamford Bridge and that he would be happy to join the Italian side this summer.

Ziyech's deal with Chelsea doesn't expire until 2025 so if he was to move then AC Milan would probably have to give the Blues what they bought him for in 2020.

If the 29-year-old does leave this summer then Tuchel will really need another winger, especially with rumours that Callum Hudson-Odoi and Chrisitan Pulisic could be leaving Stamford Bridge too.

