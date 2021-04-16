NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel prefers Romelu Lukaku and Kylian Mbappe amid Erling Haaland 'too expensive' for Chelsea claims

Author:
Publish date:

Thomas Tuchel prefers Romelu Lukaku and Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland, according to reports after claims they see Haaland as 'too expensive'.

Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer and a whole host of names have already been linked with a switch to west London.

Haaland has been the reported number one target, with Sergio Aguero, Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez's names all being linked with Chelsea.

sipa_32936163

But a new report has claimed Chelsea believe Haaland is 'too expensive' this summer ahead of his £68 million release clause which is valid from July 2022.

"Our information coming from sources who are very senior at the club [Chelsea] is that Haaland is just basically too expensive."

Journalist Ian McGarry has claimed that Tuchel prefers Lukaku and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. 

"Tuchel prefers the playing style of Romelu Lukaku, and also Kylian Mbappe, although Mbappe wants to go to Real Madrid."

Mbappe would be extremely unlikely, however links for Lukaku to return to west London appear to be growing stronger. 

sipa_32964666

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech are set to hold talks with Tuchel soon over plans for next season as they look to mount a challenge for the Premier League title.

Tuchel is hoping to close the gap to Manchester City from day one next season.

He said: "So from next year on, from day one of next season, we will hunt them, try to close the gap between us. And this the benchmark."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32843346 (1)
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel 'big admirer' of Chelsea transfer target Sergio Aguero despite Erling Haaland interest

2Ci3L9uF
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel prefers Romelu Lukaku and Kylian Mbappe amid Erling Haaland 'too expensive' for Chelsea claims

Gallery_Chelsea_train_ahead_of_FA_Cup_se-6076acc17503d4465423dc2a_Apr_16_2021_14_56_14
News

Gallery: Chelsea train ahead of Man City semi-final - Kante, Pulisic & Mount all involved

sipa_32567387
News

'Chelsea will hunt Manchester City down next season', says Thomas Tuchel

sipa_32993828
News

Chelsea handed boost after Manchester City rule Sergio Aguero out of FA Cup semi-final clash

sipa_32971232
News

Thomas Tuchel tells Christian Pulisic how to unlock 'full potential' at Chelsea

sipa_32325792 (3)
News

Chelsea handed fitness boost after N'Golo Kante given 'green light' to face Manchester City

sipa_31614964
News

Andreas Christensen to miss Chelsea's FA Cup semi-final clash against Manchester City due to hamstring injury