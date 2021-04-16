Thomas Tuchel prefers Romelu Lukaku and Kylian Mbappe amid Erling Haaland 'too expensive' for Chelsea claims

Thomas Tuchel prefers Romelu Lukaku and Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland, according to reports after claims they see Haaland as 'too expensive'.

Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-forward this summer and a whole host of names have already been linked with a switch to west London.

Haaland has been the reported number one target, with Sergio Aguero, Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez's names all being linked with Chelsea.

But a new report has claimed Chelsea believe Haaland is 'too expensive' this summer ahead of his £68 million release clause which is valid from July 2022.

"Our information coming from sources who are very senior at the club [Chelsea] is that Haaland is just basically too expensive."

Journalist Ian McGarry has claimed that Tuchel prefers Lukaku and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

"Tuchel prefers the playing style of Romelu Lukaku, and also Kylian Mbappe, although Mbappe wants to go to Real Madrid."

Mbappe would be extremely unlikely, however links for Lukaku to return to west London appear to be growing stronger.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech are set to hold talks with Tuchel soon over plans for next season as they look to mount a challenge for the Premier League title.

Tuchel is hoping to close the gap to Manchester City from day one next season.

He said: "So from next year on, from day one of next season, we will hunt them, try to close the gap between us. And this the benchmark."

