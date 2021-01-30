Thomas Tuchel 'promised' Erling Haaland by Roman Abramovich if Chelsea finish in top four

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has 'promised' Thomas Tuchel that he will try to bring Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland to the club in the summer if he is able to guide the Blues to a top four finish in the Premier League.

Tuchel was appointed as the new Head Coach of Chelsea earlier this week, with the Blues hoping his arrival will help them achieve their goals of at least finishing in the Champions League places at the end of the season.

They are currently in eighth place, seven places off the top four, and Tuchel has been handed a promise if he oversees Chelsea qualifying for the Champions League next season.

(Photo by FRANK AUGSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As per Corriere dello Sport, Abramovich has promised Tuchel to try to bring Haaland to west London this summer if he achieves a top four finish.

Haaland has been a long-term target of Chelsea's, with Tuchel an admirer of the Norwegian.

The 20-year-old has a release clause of €75 million in his contract which can be triggered in the summer of 2022.

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

It has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Haaland won't be sold this summer and a departure from the Bundesliga side is more likely to happen in 2022, the year that his release clause becomes active.

Tuchel has plenty of stars at Chelsea already to get up to their full potential including German duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, after the Blues spend more than £200 million in the summer on transfers.

Haaland would be a big coup for Chelsea but it appears the pursuit all relies on if they finish inside the top four at the end of the season.

