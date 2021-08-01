Thomas Tuchel Provides Kurt Zouma Update Amid West Ham & Sevilla Interest

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has opened up on Kurt Zouma's future at Stamford Bridge following the Blues' 2-1 victory over Arsenal in the Mind Series.

Goals from Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham either side of half-time cancelled out Granit Xhaka's equaliser.

Speaking following the match, Tuchel gave an update on the future of French international Zouma.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Zouma has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent days as the Blues look to secure the signature of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

It has been reported that Zouma would prefer a move to West Ham over the La Liga club as he wants to stay in England, where he is settled.

Speaking following the Mind Series fixture, Chelsea boss Tuchel provided an update on Zouma's future.

He said: “Kurt comes from a very different situation. He has been with the team for half a year and I know what he can give to the team. He was part of a very successful half season. He had some tough decisions against him.”

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea's French defender has been included in negotiations with Sevilla for Kounde, with the Blues offering Zouma in an attempt to bring the price down.

Sevilla have agreed to explore the possibility of including Zouma in an exchange deal for Koundé after the club refused Chelsea's proposal of involving Emerson Palmieri in a potential deal for one of their most prised assets.

Zouma played 45 minutes and looked impressive against Arsenal as the international players returned to training.

The next few days will be crucial as the Blues look to secure a deal for Kounde and Zouma's future hangs in the balance.

