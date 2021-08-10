Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Discuss Chelsea's Interest in Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel remained coy on Chelsea's interest in Romelu Lukaku stating he would not be announcing the club-record transfer during his press conference.

The 28-year-old is on the verge of signing for the Blues for £97.5 million on a five-year contract but is yet to be officially announced by the club.

Chelsea are out in Belfast currently for their UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday night at Windsor Park after flying out on Tuesday morning - Lukaku was not part of the travelling contingent.

Lukaku's arrival at Stamford Bridge is imminent and Tuchel was asked about the forward in his pre match press press conference, but he refused to talk about another club's player.

"I am absolutely not in the position to announce anything and I will maybe refuse to talk about as we are in a matchday mind. We miss a certain profile of attacker. We are not in panic."

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was also full of praise for the forward, saying: "He is a beast, very strong. He has shown in Italy the past two years he has done very well and also for his national team."

On transfer speculation, he added: "I do not know anything."

