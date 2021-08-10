Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Discuss Chelsea's Interest in Romelu Lukaku

No talk from the Chelsea boss.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Thomas Tuchel remained coy on Chelsea's interest in Romelu Lukaku stating he would not be announcing the club-record transfer during his press conference.

The 28-year-old is on the verge of signing for the Blues for £97.5 million on a five-year contract but is yet to be officially announced by the club.

Chelsea are out in Belfast currently for their UEFA Super Cup clash against Villarreal on Wednesday night at Windsor Park after flying out on Tuesday morning - Lukaku was not part of the travelling contingent.

E8Wh39ZXsAIH08f

Lukaku's arrival at Stamford Bridge is imminent and Tuchel was asked about the forward in his pre match press press conference, but he refused to talk about another club's player.

What Thomas Tuchel said

"I am absolutely not in the position to announce anything and I will maybe refuse to talk about as we are in a matchday mind. We miss a certain profile of attacker. We are not in panic."

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was also full of praise for the forward, saying: "He is a beast, very strong. He has shown in Italy the past two years he has done very well and also for his national team."

On transfer speculation, he added: "I do not know anything."

More Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea Coverage 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

AR6
News

Antonio Rüdiger Remains Coy on Romelu Lukaku's Imminent Move to Chelsea

sipa_31756603
Transfer News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Discuss Chelsea's Interest in Romelu Lukaku

ISTUD
News

'We Saw Immediate Results' - Edouard Mendy Heaps Praise on Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Ahead of UEFA Super Cup Clash

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Transfer Plans After Romelu Lukaku Pursuit Revealed

EM3
News

Chelsea Star Edouard Mendy Reflects on Champions League Final Victory Against Man City

Mendy AC
News

How Petr Cech Convinced Edouard Mendy to Sign for Chelsea Last Summer

sipa_33488407
News

Timo Werner: Chelsea-Bound Romelu Lukaku Will Benefit Any Team

Zouma cover
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Asking Price for Kurt Zouma Revealed Amid Sevilla & West Ham Interest