Thomas Tuchel Remains 'Confident' That Chelsea Can Keep Hold of Antonio Rudiger Amid Barcelona Rumours

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed he remains 'confident' that his side can hold onto centre-back Antonio Rudiger, despite rumours linking him with a move to Barcelona.

Rudiger's contract is set to expire in the summer and he has spent the entire season being linked with a number of clubs, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Reports have emerged this week that Rudiger's agent held a meeting with representatives from FC Barcelona, as the Catalan club are after his signature as a free agent.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their league fixture against Brentford on Saturday afternoon, Tuchel was questioned on Rudiger's agent meeting with Barcelona representatives.

“If it’s true, of course (it’s worrying)," he told the press. "I would try to meet him if I was any other club!

"He’s still our player, we still think there’s a good chance he stays our player once things are solved.

"This situation is the situation at the moment, our hands are tied. We cannot speak, negotiate with him and his agent.

"Fair enough if it’s true that he listens to other offers. That’s the way things go but I am still confident.

IMAGO / PA Images

Barcelona have reportedly already snatched up Blues defender Andreas Christensen but it has not been officially announced yet.

Tuchel was then asked about whether the reports are true, which he seemed reluctant to answer.

“We heard he rumours, the same rumours. I have no confirmation for you as I did not speak to Andreas about it at the moment but we heard the same rumours, so. Maybe they… it’s like this.”

