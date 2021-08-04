Thomas Tuchel Responds to Chelsea Closing in on Romelu Lukaku Deal

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has commented on reports that Chelsea are closing in on signing Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku following Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham in the Mind Series.

It has been reported that Lukaku is going to join Tuchel's side very soon.

Speaking to the press after the Blues' last pre-season friendly against Spurs, Tuchel opened up on the deal.

The German said: "I will not talk about players who don't play in my squad. He's a fantastic player but he's an Inter player and I will not talk about him in this situation."

It has been reported that Lukaku has told Inter Milan that he wants to leave Italy this summer to join Chelsea and when pushed on the question, Tuchel added: "You can imagine a lot of players want to come and join but we will not talk about that."

Chelsea have reportedly made an offer of €120 million plus €8M in bonuses to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer as Tuchel looks for a striker.

The Blues are 'determined' to land the Belgian, and it was earlier reported that the club are set to make an improved bid for Lukaku, which has now been made Inter have said 'yes'.

It remains to be seen whether Lukaku joins the Blues once again but his future will become clear in the next few days.

What has Thomas Tuchel said regarding new signings?

Talking to Chelsea TV, Tuchel said: "There were some phone calls with Petr (Cech) and Marina (Granovskaia) and also with my assistant in a relaxed way. There’s no need for stress or to rush things."

