Thomas Tuchel Reveals Reason Behind Kurt Zouma Absence Amid West Ham Talks

It is not to do with the move.

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Kurt Zouma's future and revealed why the defender is not in the squad to face Liverpool.

Zouma has been heavily linked with a move across London as he looks set to join David Moyes' side.

Speaking ahead of the match against Liverpool at his press conference, Tuchel provided an update.

"I don’t want to lie to you. There are negotiations between West Ham and Chelsea about Kurt." he confirmed.

However, Tuchel expanded to explain why the defender is not in the squad to face Liverpool, and it does not regard a pending transfer.

"Kurt right now is not with us, not because of these negotiations. He has some personal, family issues to solve and we allowed him to go and travel to France so this is not the reason he is not in the squad.

"There are negotiations but to be very honest, I don’t know where it leads right now. We have to wait. Both things can happen that he stays and that he leaves."

It was previously reported that both clubs had reached a 'definitive agreement' over the transfer and Zouma had agreed to join the Irons.

GFFN first broke the news as they reported that all parties involved in the transfer have reached a 'definitive agreement' for the transfer, which will cost the Hammers €30 million before Fabrizio Romano confirmed the nes.

However, a crazy turn of events on Wednesday saw several reports stating that the deal was off due to complications with Zouma's agents, but this has now been resolved ahead of the Frenchman's move to West Ham.

The deal is set to be announced soon, once Zouma is back in London and can complete his medical at the Hammers.



