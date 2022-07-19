Thomas Tuchel Says Armando Broja Isn’t Travelling Back to London to Sign for West Ham

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Armando Broja left Chelsea's pre-season tour due to an injury.

Even though Broja had a great season at Southampton last campaign, it looks like his Chelsea career is over.

Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United have been the main three contenders for his signature.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

However, according to every reliable journalist, David Moyes' side look set to beat out the competition.

The deal is likely to be around the £30m mark and talks are currently in the final stages.

Despite all the reliable reports, Tuchel has claimed that Broja isn't travelling to London to complete the deal, instead, he's going back to Cobham due to an injury.

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

"Armando had to travel home. He had a little accident in training. He twisted his ankle and he needs further examinations and treatments in London.

"It didn't make sense to have him as an additional player because we need all capacities of treatment for the guys who are actually fit and on the pitch.

"So the best way for him to get the best treatment and as soon as possible back on the pitch was to leave for London."

Read More Chelsea News