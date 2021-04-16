Thomas Tuchel set to hold talks with Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech over Chelsea's summer transfer plans

Thomas Tuchel is expected to hold talks with director Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech soon, over Chelsea's ideas for next season including their transfer plans.

After arriving in January following the sacking of Frank Lampard, Tuchel has made an immediate impact which has seen the Blues come back into contention for Champions League qualification in the Premier League.

They are also still going strong in the FA Cup with a semi-final clash against Manchester City awaiting them on Saturday, as well as a Champions League semi-final tie against Real Madrid at the end of April.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Chelsea's decision to hire Tuchel has been justified, and plans for next season are soon set to be worked on and discussed, according to James Robson.

Tuchel is due to hold talks with Granovskaia and Cech about what is required to turn Chelsea into Premier League title challengers next season.

They are expected to head into the transfer market this summer, just like they did last summer, to bolster the squad with Erling Haaland the 'top target' this summer.

Tuchel is also a 'big admirer' of Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero who will be available on a free transfer when his deal at the Etihad expires at the end of the season.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

However, contrary to reports, Haaland is reportedly seen as 'too expensive' by the Chelsea board and they could seek alternative options.

A new central defender is also being eyes this summer - Niklas Sule, Ibrahima Konate and Jules Kounde have all been linked with moves to west London.

Chelsea's performance and finish to the end of the season could determine which players arrive this summer. Remember Eden Hazard's famous tweet back in 2012 after the Blues lifted the Champions League? It could be 2012 all over this summer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube