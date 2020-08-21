The management of AC Milan know that it will be a long negotiation with Chelsea for midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko this summer

Bakayoko, 26, is ready to make a switch back to the Serie A, where he has already spent time on loan with Milan, but negotiations remain ongoing for the Frenchman.

He is ready to take a wage-cut in order to finalise a transfer to Milan, but the two clubs are still apart in their valuations of the player.

And as per Friday's edition of Tuttosport, via SempreMilan, Milan know it won't be easy to lower the demands of the Blues for Bakayoko, and expect a long process of discussions.

Milan aren't letting go of the idea of bringing Bakayko back to Italy, despite knowing Chelsea aren't willing to budge on their valuation after spending £40 million on the midfielder from AS Monaco three years ago.

The Italian side are looking to offer €3 million to sign him on loan, with an option to buy him for €35 million next summer.

But Chelsea are looking to offload Bakayoko, who has two years remaining on his deal in west London, on a permanent basis and are ready to sell him for £20 million.

Bakayoko has lifted the lid on his future and admitted 'Milan is in his heart' but he remains a Chelsea player.

"Everyone knows that Milan is in my heart and I have good memories. "At the moment I’m a Chelsea player, then we’ll see in football."

