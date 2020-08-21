SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Tiemoué Bakayoko latest: AC Milan aware of long negotiation with Chelsea for Frenchman's transfer

Matt Debono

The management of AC Milan know that it will be a long negotiation with Chelsea for midfielder Tiemoué Bakayoko this summer 

Bakayoko, 26, is ready to make a switch back to the Serie A, where he has already spent time on loan with Milan, but negotiations remain ongoing for the Frenchman. 

He is ready to take a wage-cut in order to finalise a transfer to Milan, but the two clubs are still apart in their valuations of the player. 

And as per Friday's edition of Tuttosport, via SempreMilan, Milan know it won't be easy to lower the demands of the Blues for Bakayoko, and expect a long process of discussions. 

46207350

Milan aren't letting go of the idea of bringing Bakayko back to Italy, despite knowing Chelsea aren't willing to budge on their valuation after spending £40 million on the midfielder from AS Monaco three years ago. 

The Italian side are looking to offer €3 million to sign him on loan, with an option to buy him for €35 million next summer.

But Chelsea are looking to offload Bakayoko, who has two years remaining on his deal in west London, on a permanent basis and are ready to sell him for £20 million.

Bakayoko has lifted the lid on his future and admitted 'Milan is in his heart' but he remains a Chelsea player.

"Everyone knows that Milan is in my heart and I have good memories. "At the moment I’m a Chelsea player, then we’ll see in football."

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Transfer News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thiago Silva provides update on future amid advanced talks with Chelsea

Paris Saint-Germain defender and Chelsea target Thiago Silva has spoken out on his future ahead of what could be his final game for the club on Sunday in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva to Chelsea: Blues in advanced talks to sign 35-year-old defender

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Brazilian defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer.

Matt Debono

2020/21 Premier League title odds: Chelsea fourth favourites to win title next season

Chelsea are fourth favourites to win the Premier League next season, according to bookmakers.

Matt Debono

Xavier Mbuyamba breaks silence after Chelsea switch confirmed

Xavier Mbuyamba has spoken for the first time since his move from FC Barcelona to Chelsea was confirmed.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 'getting closer' to landing Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz

Chelsea are nearing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer.

Matt Debono

Amazon Prime TV selections: Chelsea's Premier League clashes against Wolves and Aston Villa to be shown live

The Premier League fixture list for the 2020/21 campaign was released on Thursday and so were the first television selections.

Matt Debono

The latest on Atalanta and Leeds United's interest in Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi

Atalanta have enquired over the services of Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi this summer.

Matt Debono

Revealed: When Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner will play at Stamford Bridge for first time competitively

New Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner found out when they will play at Stamford Bridge for the first time competitively on Thursday morning.

Matt Debono

When Chelsea will face the 'big 6' during the 2020/21 Premier League season

Chelsea are now aware of when they will face their 'big six' counterparts in the upcoming 2020/21 Premier League season after the fixtures for the new season were confirmed.

Matt Debono

Full Chelsea fixture schedule for 2020/21 Premier League season

Chelsea had their fixtures for the upcoming 2020/21 Premier League season confirmed on Thursday morning.

Matt Debono